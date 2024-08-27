International counter-terrorism forum opens in Beijing

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Great Wall-2024 International Forum on Counter-terrorism kicked off in Beijing on Tuesday.

Hosted by China's armed police force, the four-day event has brought together over 170 delegates from more than 50 similar foreign armed forces, as well as over 150 Chinese representatives.

While addressing the opening ceremony, Wang Chunning, commander of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force, put forward a four-point proposal on preventing and combating terrorism, which has garnered widespread praise from attendees.

As suggested by its theme "Unmanned Counter-terrorism Operations," the international forum focuses on three topics, namely unmanned counter-terrorism equipment, unmanned counter-terrorism combat tactics, and unmanned counter-terrorism training and talent cultivation.

Throughout the forum, attendees will also observe various training courses and unmanned equipment demonstrations.

Launched in 2016, the forum, now in its fifth edition, is dedicated to fostering consensus, enhancing communication and promoting collaboration in order to combat terrorism across the globe.

