Paralympics | "We will be seen and we will shine!" says Chinese para swimmer Jiang Yuyan

Xinhua) 10:48, August 30, 2024

PARIS, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Jiang Yuyan expressed her delight after winning a gold medal on the first competition day at the Paris Paralympic Games on Thursday.

"We will be seen and we will shine," said the 19-year-old Chinese swimmer, adding that she wanted to encourage all people with disabilities to fight hard for their dreams.

Jiang, who won two golds, one silver and one bronze medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games three years ago, said she hadn't expected to perform so well in her first event in Paris.

In the women's 50m S6 freestyle, Jiang led the morning's heats with a new Paralympic record of 32.70 seconds, before lowering her own record to 32.59 in the evening at Paris La Defense Arena.

"Usually I have a slow start," said Jiang, who lost her right arm and leg in a car accident at four years old. "I didn't perform well in this event in Tokyo because I was too stressed in the first few days."

"I was kind of worried that it would happen again in Paris, so I decided to spare no effort in the heats," she added. "I was surprised with the result, but it boosted my confidence and I'm glad that I swam even faster in the final."

Jiang said she was actually more nervous this time than at her first Paralympics. "I believe I have been improving to be among the top class in the world, so I put a lot of pressure on myself."

"Neither my coach nor my family set any targets for me, but I always ask myself to push to the limit when representing my country," said Jiang.

"I know many people with disabilities would watch me competing, especially at the Paralympic Games. I really want to tell them that as long as you have dreams and try your best to pursuit them, we will all be seen and we will all shine," said Jiang.

Next, Jiang will try to defend her titles in the 400m freestyle and the 50m butterfly, and is also looking to achieve good results in the 100m backstroke and 100m freestyle.

"I will leave tonight's victory behind and pull out all the stops in the following events."

