China starts 2024 inter-region procuratorial cross-inspection of detention houses
BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- China launched inter-region procuratorial cross-inspection of detention houses on Wednesday, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate.
Five procuratorial inspection teams, composing staff of procuratorial organs from Hubei, Hainan, Jilin, Xinjiang and Beijing, will conduct circuit inspections in relevant detention houses in Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Chongqing, Gansu and Anhui.
The practice, introduced in 2019, is aimed at discovering problems in detention houses, and ensuring the legal interests and rights of those who are in detention.
The inspection will highlight matters concerning oversight and law enforcement in detention houses, the detention periods of the detained, and whether there are problems such as over-capacity and keeping those who have been sentenced to imprisonment in detention houses.
The inspection teams will also observe the work of procuratorial staff stationed at the detention houses to promote their performance.
