China hosts seminar on SDGs for developing countries' parliaments, marking 40 years of NPC-IPU affiliation

The delegation visits the Museum of the Communist Party of China. (People's Daily Online/Cao Xinyue)

Commemoration of the 40th Anniversary of the China's National People's Congress' (NPC) Affiliation to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) & 2024 Interregional Seminar on the Achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Parliaments of Developing Countries opened in Beijing on Aug. 19. Tulia Ackson, president of the IPU and speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania, along with parliamentary leaders and representatives from 32 developing countries, attended the event which will last until Aug. 28.

Under the theme of "Strengthening Inter-Parliamentary Exchanges for Sustainable Development," the seminar featured four sessions focusing on peace and stability, economic globalization, cultural diversity, and democracy suited to national conditions.

Delegates visited the Museum of the Communist Party of China, where they were impressed by exhibits featuring historical artifacts, detailed archival materials, and lifelike reconstructions displaying the history of the Communist Party of China.

Adrian Charles Duval, speaker of the National Assembly of Mauritius, said the seminar helps participating countries engage in dialogue, establish connections, and advance agendas beneficial to global development, promoting common prosperity.

Mvondo Medard, administrative secretary of the IPU and member of the National Assembly of Cameroon, expressed hope for deeper China-Africa cooperation and said, "I feel very happy to be in China. China is such a beautiful and modern country. Cameroon and China have long maintained friendly relations in many fields."

For Nigerian delegate Ufuoma Peter, this marked his first visit to China. Peter is interested in Chinese culture and he is eager to spend holidays in Beijing with his family in the future, saying that, "China has a significant impact on Nigeria in terms of infrastructure construction, especially in areas such as road and airport construction."

Peter told People's Daily Online that he aimed to apply what he learned in China to the development of Nigeria.

Neang Nito from Cambodia, an alumnus of China's Northeastern University, highlighted China's crucial role in advancing the SDGs and the long-standing Cambodia-China friendship. He sincerely hopes that the friendship between the two countries will further continue and develop.

The delegation also toured the Great Wall and the Forbidden City, expressing admiration for China's rich history and culture while looking forward to strengthened cultural exchanges.

(Intern Li Jingyan also contributed to this story.)

