Chinese young scientists urge global solidarity to advance sustainability agenda

Xinhua) 09:53, May 10, 2024

NAIROBI, May 9 (Xinhua) -- The international community should unite in purpose, share knowledge and best practices to accelerate the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), young Chinese scientists said Thursday on the sidelines of the United Nations Civil Society Conference underway in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi.

Meng Wang, a researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said cooperation and dialogue are crucial to charting a sustainable and green future for communities in the Global South.

According to Meng, the coming together of young scientists from China and various developing countries has accelerated progress toward achieving the SDGs related to food security, water, resilient cities, and green transition.

Meng, who is also a senior advisor to the Global PI community, a coalition of young scientists, innovators, and entrepreneurs, said collaborative research is essential to helping countries achieve sustainable and inclusive growth.

He said the attendance of young scientists at the UN Civil Society Conference reaffirmed the critical role of data-driven interventions in addressing global challenges such as poverty, climate change, conflicts, and inequality.

Meng said harnessing groundbreaking research and innovations from young scientists in the global south will be key to advancing sustainable growth that promises cohesion, long-term peace, and stability.

More than 2,000 delegates, including government officials, civil society leaders, industry executives, scientists, and innovators, are attending the 69th edition of the UN Civil Society Conference, which will end on Friday under the theme of "Shaping a Future of Global and Sustainable Progress."

Representatives of Chinese civil society and the scientific community are among the participants at the two-day summit, the first one to be held in the Global South that seeks to chart a new pathway for a sustainable future for the planet and its inhabitants.

Wenwu Sun, a Global PI community champion pursuing post-doctoral studies at China University of Geosciences (Beijing), said it is the responsibility of young scientists from the Global South to share the knowledge and expertise necessary to advance the sustainability agenda.

