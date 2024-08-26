China's youth AI innovation challenge finals attract 7,000 participants

August 26, 2024

Visitors look at a robot during the 2024 World AI Conference in Shanghai, east China, July 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The finals of China's seventh national youth artificial intelligence innovation challenge opened on Saturday in the eastern province of Zhejiang.

The two-day event involves nearly 7,000 participants from 31 provincial-level regions, as well as Hong Kong and Macao, who are competing for top honors, according to the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China.

This year's competition has attracted over 120,000 entries and includes 17 specialized contests. Finalists will showcase their innovative ideas and skills in areas such as intelligent robot application, intelligent program and algorithm design, smart chips and comprehensive AI technology innovations.

Since its inception in 2016, the annual challenge has engaged over 280,000 young people, aiming to nurture innovation and advance creative thinking among youth.

