China sees dynamic generative AI services with 190 models in use

Xinhua) 09:48, August 13, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- More than 190 generative artificial intelligence (AI) service models have been registered with the regulator in China and made available for public use so far, said Zhuang Rongwen, chief of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), on Monday.

The number of registered users of these models has exceeded 600 million, Zhuang said in an interview with Xinhua, highlighting the favorable and orderly development of related technologies and applications.

He pledged that the government will take an active part in promoting the industrial development, technological progress and advancement of security control in this crucial field, while prioritizing the coordination of high-quality development and high-level security.

China issued a set of provisional management rules for generative AI services in July 2023, the first of this kind globally.

A key reform resolution adopted at the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee in July also noted that the country will improve the mechanisms for developing and managing generative AI.

On policy priorities in the future, Zhuang noted that focus will be placed on independent research and development of computing chips and algorithm frameworks, and the development of high-quality Chinese language corpora, with more resources going to basic capacity building in AI and the research and application of self-developed large models.

The regulatory agencies will optimize the filing procedure for large models and reduce compliance costs for enterprises, he added.

The authorities will encourage the application of generative AI technologies in industries such as manufacturing, agriculture, education and healthcare, so that AI technologies can empower the real economy and traditional industries, he said.

Concerning security in the AI sector, Zhuang said that the authorities will guide service providers to offer high-quality services in a safe, reliable, controllable and fair manner, and push them to tighten up self-assessment and daily management to prevent risks such as personal data breaches, generation of false information, and intellectual property infringement caused by the misuse of technology.

The CAC will work with other regulators to improve legislation in this regard and develop the coordinated governance of AI security, pooling together government regulation, industrial self-discipline, self-regulation of enterprises, and supervision from the public, he said, pledging that active international cooperation will be carried out.

When reviewing the progress made in cyberspace governance since 2012, Zhuang underscored the development of the world's largest and technologically advanced information infrastructure, and more than 150 items of legislation enacted in this field.

He noted that the country will strive to build a sound cyberspace ecosystem, by adopting systematic, law-based and comprehensive governance and addressing problems at the source.

Relevant laws and regulations will be adopted and improved in a bid to establish a comprehensive and complete legal framework for cyberspace governance. Efforts will be made to refine coordination mechanisms for law enforcement in cyberspace, particularly cross-sector and interdepartmental law enforcement.

The security assessment for new internet technologies and applications will be another priority, Zhuang said, adding that the authorities will accelerate the application of new technologies while effectively safeguarding ideological security and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of internet users.

The CAC will continue to launch campaigns to regulate the activities of internet opinion leaders and MCN institutions, and crack down on illegal online activities, Zhuang said.

