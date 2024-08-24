China allocates disaster relief funds for Liaoning Province

Xinhua) 15:44, August 24, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Emergency Management have allocated 50 million yuan (about 7 million U.S. dollars) to support flood relief efforts in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The funds will be used for key emergency measures, including search and rescue operations, the relocation and resettlement of affected residents, and the mitigation of flood-related risks.

In addition, the relief funds will support efforts to identify potential secondary disaster risks and repair damaged homes to minimize losses caused by the floods.

China has activated a level-IV disaster relief emergency response in Liaoning Province following rain-triggered floods.

