China urges independent, effective, long-term int'l supervision over Fukushima wastewater discharge

Xinhua) 10:12, August 24, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday urged Japan to cooperate fully in creating an independent, effective and long-term international monitoring scheme with substantive participation of its neighbors and other stakeholders over the discharge of nuclear-contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the ocean.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks in response to a question regarding the progress of negotiations between the two sides since the Japanese government began discharging wastewater into the sea a year ago, and Japan's requests for China to lift its ban on aquatic products from Japan.

Without full consultation with neighboring countries, Japan unilaterally started the discharge of the Fukushima nuclear-contaminated water into the sea, shifting risks to the world, Mao told a press briefing, adding this practice is extremely irresponsible, and is neither in line with international law nor the way to get along with neighboring countries.

China firmly opposes it and has repeatedly voiced grave concerns to the Japanese side, the spokesperson said.

Mao said it was entirely legitimate, reasonable and necessary for China and other countries to take precautionary measures to protect food safety and people's health in response to the discharge.

Noting China and Japan have maintained consultations on the issue of discharge, Mao stressed that the more transparent and open Japan is, the more it will help ease the concerns of the international community.

China once again urges the Japanese side to seriously respond to domestic and international concerns and earnestly fulfill its responsibilities and obligations, she said.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)