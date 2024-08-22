China seeks closer ties with African trading bloc COMESA

Xinhua) 09:44, August 22, 2024

LUSAKA, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Han Jing on Tuesday presented his letters of accreditation to the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) with a pledge to build enhanced ties with the African trading bloc.

Han, who is now the special representative of China to COMESA, presented his letters of accreditation to COMESA Secretary-General Chileshe Kapwepwe, during a ceremony at the organization's secretariat in Lusaka.

Han said China attaches great importance to and enjoys good working relations with COMESA and will continue to build on this relationship.

He said China appreciates the progress made by COMESA in promoting regional integration and trade facilitation.

China will promote cooperation in various sectors, Han said, adding that the presence of COMESA at the forthcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) will provide another opportunity to enhance cooperation.

For her part, Kapwepwe said COMESA has partnered with China over the years in various sectors.

She emphasized the need to unlock new opportunities for enhanced collaboration and innovation by leveraging China's expertise, resources and best practices.

She said COMESA and the Chinese Embassy in Zambia are currently drafting a memorandum of understanding to formalize the collaboration, adding the deal will be signed on the margins of the upcoming FOCAC.

Kapwepwe said areas of cooperation under the deal include capacity building, agriculture, public and private sector investment, as well as technology in irrigation systems and logistics.

The trade relations between China and COMESA are growing, Kapwepwe said, adding China remained one of the major sources of imports for the regional bloc.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)