China-Africa media cooperation forum focuses on support for modernization

BEIJING, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese and African media organizations and think tanks should make joint efforts to facilitate the modernization drive of developing countries, according to attendees at the 6th Forum on China-Africa Media Cooperation &China-Africa Think Tank High-Level Dialogue held in Beijing on Wednesday.

They said that China-Africa relations have entered a new phase in the joint construction of a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future, calling on media and think tanks to enhance their efforts to disseminate the successful story of China-Africa cooperation.

They said that topics related to modernization should be high on media reporting and think tank research agendas, and that intellectual and public support should be provided to the Global South on their journey toward modernization.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony.

During the forum, relevant authorities and institutions on both sides signed six radio and television agreements, announced 20 cooperation projects, and held an exhibition focusing on cooperation achievements.

Over 500 representatives of government departments, media outlets, think tanks and international organizations in China and more than 40 African countries were in attendance.

The event was held under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). The 2024 Summit of the FOCAC will be held in Beijing from Sept. 4 to 6.

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, meets with Chinese and foreign guests attending the 6th Forum on China-Africa Media Cooperation & China-Africa Think Tank High-Level Dialogue before the opening ceremony of the event in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 21, 2024. Li delivered a speech at the opening ceremony here on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

