China-Africa economic, trade cooperation scaling new heights: official
(Xinhua) 16:14, August 20, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China-Africa economic and trade cooperation has continued to scale new heights since the 2021 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, delivering tangible benefits to the people of both China and Africa, Assistant Minister of Commerce Tang Wenhong said Tuesday.
