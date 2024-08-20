China-Africa economic, trade cooperation scaling new heights: official

Xinhua) 16:14, August 20, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- China-Africa economic and trade cooperation has continued to scale new heights since the 2021 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, delivering tangible benefits to the people of both China and Africa, Assistant Minister of Commerce Tang Wenhong said Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)