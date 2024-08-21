4 arrested at mostly peaceful pro-Palestinian demonstration amid U.S. Democratic National Convention: media

Xinhua) 09:56, August 21, 2024

CHICAGO, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Four people were arrested after breaching a security fence amid a mostly peaceful pro-Palestinian protest outside the venue of the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago on Monday, reported U.S. media.

Police were assessing whether the current fencing near the center was sufficient, said Superintendent Larry Snelling of the Chicago Police Department, speaking to reporters at the fenced perimeter, reported CNN.

"Our job here is to make sure that we keep the DNC safe, keep our city safe and keep our people safe," Snelling said as documented in videos on social media.

The majority of protesters remained peaceful and had left the area before the breach occurred, reported CBS.

The DNC's security team confirmed that protesters breached a portion of the fencing on the outer perimeter near the convention arena but said law enforcement personnel acted quickly and there was no threat to attendees, according to Reuters.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched near the venue of the DNC on its opening day to express their dissatisfaction with the Biden administration's handling of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

During the convention, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is expected to formally accept the party's vice presidential nomination.

The Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has recently surpassed 40,000 since the outbreak of the current conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.

