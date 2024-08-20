U.S. Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago amid pro-Palestinian protests

Xinhua) 15:47, August 20, 2024

CHICAGO, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- The 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) kicked off at the United Center in Chicago, the U.S. state of Illinois on Monday, as thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched near the venue to express their dissatisfaction with the Biden administration's handling of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The convention, where Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination, is scheduled for Aug. 19-22. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will formally accept the party's vice presidential nomination.

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters marched in a neighborhood park to voice their discontent and anger toward the Biden administration's Israel policy, as the Palestinian death toll from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has surpassed 40,000 since the outbreak of the current conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.

Chicago police said that arrests were made but didn't specify the number.

On the opening day of the DNC, both former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and United Auto Workers president Sean Fain gave prime-time speeches.

President Joe Biden, greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of delegates, delivered a nearly hourlong keynote speech in which he highlighted his accomplishments since taking office, lashed out at former President Donald Trump, the Republican nominee, and urged voters to support Harris in her bid for the White House.

"She's tough, she's experienced and she has enormous integrity," Biden continued. "Her story represents the best American story. And like many of our best presidents, she was also vice president," Biden said.

As Biden concluded his speech, he was joined on stage by his family, including Jill Biden, as well as Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

As Democrats gathered for the convention, Trump took to social media to criticize his opponent.

"Kamala Harris can't answer how she'd pay for any of her new liberal spending schemes that will bankrupt our country!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Harris unveiled a sweeping economic agenda on Friday, which includes measures to cut taxes for the middle class, reduce grocery costs, take on price gouging, and lower the costs of owning and renting a home, among others.

In the key swing states that could decide the results of the election, the race between the two remains tight.

According to the latest poll data compiled by Real Clear Politics, Harris leads Trump by 1.0 percentage points in Wisconsin and by 2.0 percentage points in Michigan. In Pennsylvania, Harris trails by 0.2 percentage points.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)