Former U.S. congressman George Santos pleads guilty to fraud charges

Xinhua) 10:01, August 20, 2024

NEW YORK, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. Representative George Santos, who was expelled from Congress last year, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and aggravated identity theft on Monday.

The guilty plea came just weeks before the New York Republican was set to stand trial on 23 federal felony counts, including allegations of fraud related to COVID-19 unemployment benefits, misusing campaign funds and lying about his personal finances on House disclosure reports.

"I betrayed the trust of my constituents and supporters. I deeply regret my conduct," Santos said at a Long Island courtroom in New York.

The former congressman's sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 7, 2025.

Santos, 36, faces more than six years in prison under federal sentencing guidelines and owes at least 370,000 U.S. dollars in restitution, according to The Associated Press.

In December 2023, the U.S. House of Representatives voted 311-114 to expel Santos from Congress over his lies, scandals and alleged campaign finance crimes.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)