Chinese, U.S. college students play basketball friendlies in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- New York University (NYU)'s men's and women's basketball teams took on Shanghai Jiao Tong University (SJTU) for a doubleheader as part of the 2024 Buick Campus Invitational here on Friday.

In the men's game, Jiao Tong's team dominated NYU with a convincing 73-56 victory. On the women's side, the hosts narrowly defeated their American counterparts, winning 69-64.

NYU's Zay Freeney, who wears No. 23, led his team with 23 points, including seven 2-pointers, two 3-pointers, and three free throws.

"We are honored to be here. Upset with the result, but I am really proud of how our guys fought hard all over the game. Everybody who is behind the scenes tried to make sure we had an amazing time here. This is something I will never forget for my entire life," said Freeney, who also commended the opposing team.

"They are very skilled and fundamental. They exerted their game plan to a very high level. Seeing them play is definitely a motivating factor for us," he said.

Hu Hui, a player from Jiao Tong's men's team, shared his thoughts on the game: "This was our first time playing against an American team. They are physically strong, but we were well-prepared. I believe our team's fighting spirit was key to our victory."

The NYU basketball teams arrived in Shanghai on August 11, beginning a week-long cultural exchange that included visits to Shanghai landmarks and participation in various cultural activities.

"We visited NYU Shanghai's campus and Shanghai Disney Resort together with our American friends. They were very enthusiastic. We played games and got along very well," said Hu.

Reflecting on his time in Shanghai, Freeney remarked, "I am grateful for the hospitality that Shanghai has presented us with. It is kind of similar to New York City, with bright lights and big buildings. I look forward to being back here someday in the future."

