On July 30, the US Treasury Department sanctioned multiple entities, including some Chinese companies, claiming their transactions with some Iranian companies helped the latter obtain key components for the production of missiles and drones that are banned by the US' sanctions against the Islamic republic.

In response, China sanctioned US Congressman Jim McGovern in accordance with its Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law one day later. The Democrat representing Massachusetts has frequently interfered in China's internal affairs and undermined China's sovereignty, security, and development interests with words and deeds in recent years, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement announcing the move.

McGovern is a typical anti-China figure in US political circles. Since 2017, he has actively hyped up the Xizang and Hong Kong issues, pushed the United States to introduce various bills and policies against China, and continuously put pressure on China by hyping up human rights accusations.

These proposals and actions of McGovern are motivated by personal political pride and prejudice against China. His malicious smears targeting China are aimed at improving his own political status.

Some may think China's sanctions on him are merely symbolic, but considering that many US politicians will seek economic interests in the business world through "revolving doors" and the close economic and trade exchanges between the world's top two economies, once these people are sanctioned, their career opportunities in related fields will be greatly restricted.

For example, former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was sanctioned by China one hour after he left office. These sanctions directly affected the high-paid advisory positions he originally planned to hold in some big US corporations. That means China's sanctions not only have an impact at the diplomatic level, but also cause substantial losses and restrictions in the business and economic fields.

After China announced sanctions against McGovern, the China-basher reacted by saying he considered them to be a "badge of honor". But in calling the move "ridiculous", he exposed his unease about the potential consequences.

