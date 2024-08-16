East Chinese province pilots extensive vehicle-to-grid interaction

August 16, 2024

NANJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- China launched its first large-scale vehicle-to-grid (V2G) interaction across an entire province, involving over 1,000 electric vehicles (EVs) in the eastern province of Jiangsu for off-peak charging and reverse discharging, showcasing EVs' potential as mobile power banks.

V2G interaction refers to the process by which electric vehicles engage in an energy exchange with the power grid via charging stations. By synchronizing off-peak charging and reverse discharging, EV owners can reap financial benefits while simultaneously supporting grid stability.

According to the State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd., the pilot V2G interaction was incentivized by offering discount charging coupons to EV owners, which saw the participation of 1,277 EVs across 482 charging stations in the province.

Such a V2G approach can release a load of 12,000 kilowatts during electricity consumption peak a day, effectively cutting peak electricity consumption by 17,000 kilowatt-hours, enough to power 2,100 households for a day, according to the company.

"This trial run has fully demonstrated the capability of wide-scale V2G in enhancing real-time power system balance and increasing the reliability of the power system," said Ruan Wenjun, a staff member at the company.

Ruan added that by 2030, the number of EVs in Jiangsu is expected to exceed 10 million. "If just 10 percent of these vehicles participate in reverse discharging, they could provide over 1 million kilowatts of peak-shaving capacity, equivalent to plugging in an 1 million-kilowatt 'portable power bank' to the grid."

