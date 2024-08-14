Home>>
Parkour athletes to tackle 999-step course in China's Tianmen Mountain
(Xinhua) 16:34, August 14, 2024
CHANGSHA, China, Aug 14 (Xinhua) -- Over 70 parkour runners from home and abroad will compete at the Tianmen Mountain National Forest Park in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province, on August 24-25.
Competitors are supposed to execute a series of jumps and flips down a nearly 300-meter-long slope with a 150-meter vertical drop, from the top of the 999-step staircase leading up to the iconic Tianmen Cave, arguably the most difficult course in China.
Organizers have arranged 108 sets of props along the steps as obstacles, requiring competitors to maintain their balance and execute skillful maneuvers at full speed.
This year's competition features the speed race and the skill contest, along with some fun events.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- People participate in Malaysia-China 2023 friendship run in Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia
- Test run on rail linking China to Southeast Asia
- Mother's Day Charity Run held in Vancouver
- Beijing International Running Festival Marks 60th Anniversary
- Journalists race for better position at 'two sessions'
- 'Naked run' race held in Beijing
- Run, run brides!
- Athletes compete at 2015 IAAF Diamond League
- Beijingers run in suits to promote more balanced lifestyle
- Swimsuit run in cold winter to celebrate Christmas in NE China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.