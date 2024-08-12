Home>>
Scenery of Mount Sannine, Lebanon
(Xinhua) 16:01, August 12, 2024
This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2024 shows a cable car surrounded by clouds on Mount Sannine, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2024 shows a shepherd with his flock on Mount Sannine, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2024 shows clouds on Mount Sannine, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
This photo taken on Aug. 11, 2024 shows a shepherd with his flock on Mount Sannine, Lebanon. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
Photos
