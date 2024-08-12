Shanghai Disneyland to welcome first major Marvel attraction

This photo taken on Dec. 19, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of the world's first Zootopia land in Shanghai Disney Resort of east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

SHANGHAI, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai Disneyland will introduce a new Spider-Man-themed thrill coaster, its first major attraction that will tell a Marvel story, the Shanghai Disney Resort said Sunday.

The high-speed, immersive roller coaster incorporates elements of Spider-Man, one of the most popular Marvel super heroes, according to Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, who made the announcement during Disney's global fan expo.

It marks the latest expansion of Shanghai Disney Resort. In December 2023, Shanghai Disney Resort unveiled the world's first Zootopia land, to which the new roller coaster is adjacent.

The resort's current expansion projects also include a third Disney-themed hotel, according to the company.

