Giant pandas make public debut at San Diego Zoo

Ecns.cn) 13:57, August 09, 2024

Giant panda Xin Bao eats bamboo at the San Diego Zoo, California, the United States, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

The two giant pandas -- Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, the first giant pandas to enter the U.S. in 21 years, made public debut at the San Diego Zoo on Thursday.

Visitors queue up to view the two giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo, California, the United States, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

Giant panda Yun Chuan eats bamboo at the San Diego Zoo, California, the United States, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

Visitors queue up to view the two giant pandas at the San Diego Zoo, California, the United States, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

Visitors pose for photos with a giant panda at the San Diego Zoo, California, the United States, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

A visitor shops at a souvenir store at the San Diego Zoo, California, the United States, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

An opening ceremony for Panda Ridge, the new home for Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, is held at the San Diego Zoo, California, the United States, Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Guanguan)

