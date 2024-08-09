Nadam fair kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia

08:53, August 09, 2024

A performance is staged at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 8, 2024. A Nadam fair kicked off here on Thursday. Sport activities and a music festival will be held during the five-day event. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows a horse riding performance at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A Nadam fair kicked off here on Thursday. Sport activities and a music festival will be held during the five-day event. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A rider gives an archery show at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 8, 2024. A Nadam fair kicked off here on Thursday. Sport activities and a music festival will be held during the five-day event. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

Audience watch a performance at the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Aug. 8, 2024. A Nadam fair kicked off here on Thursday. Sport activities and a music festival will be held during the five-day event. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows the opening ceremony of a Nadam fair in Horqin Right Wing Front Banner, Hinggan League, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. A Nadam fair kicked off here on Thursday. Sport activities and a music festival will be held during the five-day event. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

