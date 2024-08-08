Enjoy China's 16th National Fitness Day

(People's Daily App) 15:39, August 08, 2024

August 8 marks the 16th National Fitness Day in China. Since its inception in 2009, it has become a significant day on the country's fitness calendar. This year, National Fitness Day coincidentally falls during the Olympic Games. The theme of the campaign is "Exercising Together with the Olympics." As we cheer for the athletes at the Games, let's all get active and experience the joys of fitness!

(Produced by Peng Jiayi, Wang Mei, Liu Yaqi, Wang Xiangyu and He Jiahao)

