Helicopter crashes in Nepal, 4 bodies found: police
(Xinhua) 10:53, August 08, 2024
KATHMANDU, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- A helicopter crashed in Nuwakot district of Nepal's Bagmati province on Wednesday afternoon, with four bodies having been found, local police said.
"The helicopter belonging to Air Dynasty has crashed. We have found four dead bodies," Tilak Bharati, spokesperson for the district police, told Xinhua.
