Northeast China driving digital transformation

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:15, August 08, 2024

A worker conducts motion tests on AGV handling robots at the integrated AMT workshop of FAW Jiefang Automotive Co, a subsidiary of China FAW Group, in Changchun, Jilin province, on Aug 5, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Northeast China's three provinces — Liaoning, Jilin and Heilongjiang — have been driving digital transformation and focusing on critical technology areas in the past several years.

Liaoning province has invested 2 billion yuan ($278 million) in its digital manufacturing efforts. Jilin is working on training technical experts in major industrial companies, while Heilongjiang's digital economy now makes up about 30 percent of its GDP.

The integration of new technology with manufacturing is fueling high-quality development in the region.

Workers adjust the robots at the integrated AMT workshop of FAW Jiefang Automotive Co, a subsidiary of China FAW Group, in Changchun, Jilin province, on Aug 5, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Robots automatically grab parts at the integrated AMT workshop of FAW Jiefang Automotive Co, a subsidiary of China FAW Group, in Changchun, Jilin province, on Aug 5, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

A worker adjusts a fully automated production line in the welding workshop of the Fanrong plant area of the FAW Hongqi Manufacturing Center in Changchun, Jilin province, on Aug 5, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Staff members observe the operation of smart equipment at a factory of Harbin Turbine Company Ltd, a subsidiary of Harbin Electric Group, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, on July 23, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

A staff member observes the operation of smart robotic arms at the blade processing smart workshop of Harbin Turbine Company Ltd, a subsidiary of Harbin Electric Group, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, on July 23, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

Staff members conduct inspections at the multistage air turbine test platform of the National Engineering Research Center of Power Generation Equipment, a national engineering research center of Harbin Electric Group, in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, on July 23, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

A worker works on wind turbine hubs in the wind power equipment assembly workshop of China First Heavy Industries, in Qiqihar, Heilongjiang province, on April 28, 2024. [Photo/Xinhua]

