Traffics on China's No. 318 national highway restored after mudslide

Ecns.cn) 13:55, August 07, 2024

Rescue workers clear a section of the national highway No. 318 hit by a flash flood and mudslide in Ridi Village of Kangding City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Ten people had been killed and 17 others remained missing as of Monday after a flash flood and mudslide struck the city on Saturday.

Excavators clear a section of the national highway No. 318 hit by a flash flood and mudslide in Ridi Village of Kangding City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Excavators clear a section of the national highway No. 318 hit by a flash flood and mudslide in Ridi Village of Kangding City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Excavators clear a section of the national highway No. 318 hit by a flash flood and mudslide in Ridi Village of Kangding City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Excavators clear a section of the national highway No. 318 hit by a flash flood and mudslide in Ridi Village of Kangding City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Aerial view of the national highway No. 318 hit by a flash flood and mudslide in Ridi Village of Kangding City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

Aerial view of the national highway No. 318 hit by a flash flood and mudslide in Ridi Village of Kangding City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)