Traffics on China's No. 318 national highway restored after mudslide
Rescue workers clear a section of the national highway No. 318 hit by a flash flood and mudslide in Ridi Village of Kangding City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
Ten people had been killed and 17 others remained missing as of Monday after a flash flood and mudslide struck the city on Saturday.
Aerial view of the national highway No. 318 hit by a flash flood and mudslide in Ridi Village of Kangding City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo: China News Service/Liu Zhongjun)
