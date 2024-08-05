Driverless heavy trucks undergo road tests in China

CGTN) 17:25, August 05, 2024

Driverless heavy trucks are undergoing tests on designated roads in China, including the Jingjintang expressway that links Beijing via central Tianjin to the Tanggu District in eastern Tianjin. Hydrogen-powered and guided by the BeiDou Navigation System, the trucks are designed to lower transport logistical costs, reduce carbon emissions and improve transport efficiency.

