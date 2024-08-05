We Are China

People visit Baotu Spring in Jinan, E China

Xinhua) 11:07, August 05, 2024

People visit the Baotu Spring in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 3, 2024. Dubbed "the city of a thousand springs," Jinan boasts more than 1,200 natural springs. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

This photo shows the Heihu Spring in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 3, 2024. Dubbed "the city of a thousand springs," Jinan boasts more than 1,200 natural springs. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

People visit the Baotu Spring in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 3, 2024. Dubbed "the city of a thousand springs," Jinan boasts more than 1,200 natural springs. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

People visit the Heihu Spring in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 3, 2024. Dubbed "the city of a thousand springs," Jinan boasts more than 1,200 natural springs. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

People visit the Baotu Spring in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 3, 2024. Dubbed "the city of a thousand springs," Jinan boasts more than 1,200 natural springs. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

People visit the Baotu Spring in Jinan, east China's Shandong Province, Aug. 3, 2024. Dubbed "the city of a thousand springs," Jinan boasts more than 1,200 natural springs. (Xinhua/Xu Suhui)

