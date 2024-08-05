China's central bank conducts reverse repos Monday

Xinhua) 10:34, August 05, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank conducted 670 million yuan (about 94 million U.S. dollars) of seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 1.7 percent Monday.

The move aims to keep liquidity reasonable and ample in the banking system, the central bank said.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

