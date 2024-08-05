"Laowai" in China | Austrian's ideal life in Anhui: embracing rural China

Armin Schober (back) watches as his daughter Alina (R) paints at his shop in Hongcun Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 31, 2024. Armin is an Austrian businessman living in Tachuan village of Yixian county. In 2021, Armin traveled with his family to Tachuan, where they were attracted by the picturesque landscape and distinctive local culture. Armin and his Chinese wife Huang Qiong decided to settle in the village with their daughter Alina and take over a homestay. The homestay was named after Alina as "Alina's Garden," indicating the couple's expectation that their daughter could grow up in an environment close to nature.

In 2023, Armin expanded his business by opening a shop nearby in the Hongcun village, an ancient village known for its exquisite buildings and listed as a world cultural heritage site by UNESCO. Armin restored one of the old buildings as his shop in which he has served customers from all over the world his hand-made pizza and coffee.

Besides running his own business, Armin has a special interest in promoting the Hongcun village to the world. Noticing that Hongcun is increasingly popular among foreign tourists, he has set up free English class in his shop every Thursday night. Owners of other shops, village cadres, and even tourism practitioners have become his students.

Three years' living in Yixian county has brought Armin a deeper understanding of the history and culture in local area. Meanwhile, his homestay and coffee and pizza shop are welcoming more and more tourists. "Living and doing business in this tranquil and beautiful place really makes me feel happy," said Armin. Having immersed himself in the village life, Armin expects to contribute more to local development. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Armin Schober (L) and his daughter Alina are pictured at a workshop in Hongcun Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Armin Schober makes coffee at his shop in Hongcun Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Armin Schober (L) and his daughter Alina make fish-shaped lanterns at a workshop in Hongcun Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Armin Schober view paintings about Hongcun Village in Hongcun, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Armin Schober (2nd R) gives a free English class at his shop in Hongcun Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 11, 2024. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

Armin Schober gives a free English class at his shop in Hongcun Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 11, 2024. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

Armin Schober (back) and his daughter Alina make fish-shaped lanterns at a workshop in Hongcun Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

Armin Schober makes pizza at his shop in Hongcun Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Armin Schober (L) assembles a bicycle for his daughter Alina at his homestay in Tachuan Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Armin Schober (R) watches a person painting in Hongcun Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A customer (L) takes a selfie with Armin Schober at his shop in Hongcun Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

Armin Schober (R) instructs his daughter Alina to put a sticker on a cup at his shop in Hongcun Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

Armin Schober poses for a photo at his shop front in Hongcun Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 11, 2024. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows a view of Armin Schober's homestay and surrounding areas in Tachuan Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

Armin Schober checks the growth of rice seedlings near his homestay in Tachuan Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

Armin Schober waters flowers at his homestay in Tachuan Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

Armin Schober strolls near his homestay in Tachuan Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Armin Schober (R) watches as his daughter Alina rides a bicycle at his homestay in Tachuan Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 1, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Armin Schober (L) teaches his daughter Alina to ride a bicycle in Tachuan Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Fu Tian)

Armin Schober (R) receives an artwork from a customer as a gift at his shop in Hongcun Village, Yixian County, Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, July 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

