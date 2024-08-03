China to improve systems, mechanisms in its reform of ecological conservation: official

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China will focus on improving relevant systems and mechanisms to deepen its reform of ecological conservation, a senior official has said.

Sun Jinlong, Secretary of the Leading Party Members Group of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, made the remarks in an interview with Xinhua after the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee's third plenary session last month outlined major tasks to deepen reform in ecological conservation.

Sun said that efforts will be made to develop a responsibility system for the construction of a Beautiful China, and to refine the modern environmental governance system.

A region-specific, differentiated and targeted ecological environment management system will be established, and an emissions permit system will come into full force, he said.

He also underscored the need to strengthen the supervision system for ecosystem protection and restoration, and the need to improve mechanisms related to green and low-carbon development.

China will boost its external supervision over owners, developers and regulators of natural resource assets, and advance the establishment of systems related to the paid use and trading of pollutant discharge rights, Sun told Xinhua.

The country will develop its national carbon market further, improve its national voluntary greenhouse gas emissions reduction market, and establish a market-oriented innovation system for green technologies, he said.

Sun also pledged efforts to ensure targeted, science-based and law-based work on pollution control, as well as efforts to continue modernizing ecological governance.

China will analyze the deep-rooted causes of ecological and environmental issues, and take targeted measures that address both symptoms and fundamental causes, he said.

Work will be done to advance the formulation and revision of laws and regulations, enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement, and step up judicial protection in the areas of ecological conservation and environmental protection, Sun said.

