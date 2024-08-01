New impatiens species discovered in China's Xizang

WUHAN, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Researchers have discovered a new species of impatiens, Impatiens lhunzeensis, in Shannan City, in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.

Scientists from the Wuhan Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences collected the plant during a field survey in Longzi Lhunze County in 2022 and, based on morphological and phylogenetic evidence, identified it as a new species.

According to Hu Guangwan from the Wuhan Botanical Garden, this new species is morphologically similar to I. radiata (Impatiens radiata Hook. f.), but it differs by having a hairy stem, leaf blade and leaf stalk.

Hu also mentioned that around 354 species of impatiens are recorded in China, primarily found in the mountainous areas of the southwestern and northwestern regions.

The research findings were published in a recent edition of the international academic journal Phytotaxa in July.

