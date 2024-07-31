Zhoukoudian Site Cultural Exhibition opens in Hainan

Xinhua) 08:50, July 31, 2024

A child visits a replica of a skull of Peking Man during the Zhoukoudian Site Cultural Exhibition at the Hainan Museum in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, July 30, 2024. The Zhoukoudian Site Cultural Exhibition opened here on Tuesday with a total of 139 pieces of exhibits from the Zhoukoudian Site Museum in Beijing. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

