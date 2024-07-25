Int'l summer school on archaeology of Wuhan University opens
A participant from Singapore works at an excavation site at the Panlongcheng National Archaeological Site Park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 24, 2024. As part of Wuhan University's summer programs, the international summer school on archaeology is held at the Panlongcheng National Archaeological Site Park in Wuhan. This school offers opportunities to 9 students from home and abroad to participate in a five-week program, including lectures and field work. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)
A participant from China works at an excavation site at the Panlongcheng National Archaeological Site Park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 24, 2024. As part of Wuhan University's summer programs, the international summer school on archaeology is held at the Panlongcheng National Archaeological Site Park in Wuhan. This school offers opportunities to 9 students from home and abroad to participate in a five-week program, including lectures and field work. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)
A participant from Singapore takes a photo of a bronze ware at an excavation site at the Panlongcheng National Archaeological Site Park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 24, 2024. As part of Wuhan University's summer programs, the international summer school on archaeology is held at the Panlongcheng National Archaeological Site Park in Wuhan. This school offers opportunities to 9 students from home and abroad to participate in a five-week program, including lectures and field work. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)
A participant from China puts pottery shreds together at an excavation site at the Panlongcheng National Archaeological Site Park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 24, 2024. As part of Wuhan University's summer programs, the international summer school on archaeology is held at the Panlongcheng National Archaeological Site Park in Wuhan. This school offers opportunities to 9 students from home and abroad to participate in a five-week program, including lectures and field work. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)
A participant from the United States works at an excavation site at the Panlongcheng National Archaeological Site Park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 24, 2024. As part of Wuhan University's summer programs, the international summer school on archaeology is held at the Panlongcheng National Archaeological Site Park in Wuhan. This school offers opportunities to nine students from home and abroad to participate in a five-week program, including lectures and field work. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)
A participant from the United States works at an excavation site at the Panlongcheng National Archaeological Site Park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 24, 2024. As part of Wuhan University's summer programs, the international summer school on archaeology is held at the Panlongcheng National Archaeological Site Park in Wuhan. This school offers opportunities to 9 students from home and abroad to participate in a five-week program, including lectures and field work. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)
A participant from the United States works at an excavation site at the Panlongcheng National Archaeological Site Park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 24, 2024. As part of Wuhan University's summer programs, the international summer school on archaeology is held at the Panlongcheng National Archaeological Site Park in Wuhan. This school offers opportunities to 9 students from home and abroad to participate in a five-week program, including lectures and field work. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)
Photos
Related Stories
- Over 3,400-yr-old jade, stone "workshop" discovered at China's legendary Sanxingdui Ruins
- China discovers 2,500-year-old building foundations of ancient Yue State
- Items related to ancient Great Wall guards unearthed in Beijing
- In pics: Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City park in Hangzhou, E China
- Researchers unveil how ancient Denisovans survived on Qinghai-Xizang Plateau
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.