Int'l summer school on archaeology of Wuhan University opens

Xinhua) 11:09, July 25, 2024

A participant from Singapore works at an excavation site at the Panlongcheng National Archaeological Site Park in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, July 24, 2024. As part of Wuhan University's summer programs, the international summer school on archaeology is held at the Panlongcheng National Archaeological Site Park in Wuhan. This school offers opportunities to 9 students from home and abroad to participate in a five-week program, including lectures and field work. (Xinhua/Hu Jingwen)

