4 dead, 3 missing after heavy rain in central China

Xinhua) 11:11, July 30, 2024

CHANGSHA, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Four people were confirmed dead and three others remained missing by Monday night after torrential rain lashed a mountainous part of central China's Hunan Province, local authorities said Tuesday.

The city of Zixing has received a record precipitation since Friday due to the impact of Typhoon Gaemi, with 24-hour rainfall exceeding 645 mm at one spot, said the city's flood control and drought relief headquarters.

The deaths and the missing people were reported from four villages in Zhoumensi Town and Bamianshan Yao Township under the city, according to the headquarters.

The rain has toppled or damaged dwellings of 867 households in the city and caused 1,345 cases of road cave-ins. Officials said communications with many villages were unstable, making it difficult for timely updates of the situation.

The city has dispatched more than 5,400 professional rescuers. A total of 11,379 people have been evacuated for safety concerns.

