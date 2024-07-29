Home>>
China Opportunities | Embrace innovation in China to lead in global competition: AstraZeneca
(People's Daily App) 16:01, July 29, 2024
British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca hails China's economic potential and vows to embrace innovation in China to lead in the competition. In an exclusive interview with People's Daily, Leon Wang, the executive vice president of AstraZeneca, shared his perspectives on China's economy and innovation, including their significance, uniqueness, and prospects.
(Video by Shan Xin, Han Xiaomeng, Tang Zhiqi, Song Ziyu and Wang Ziyi)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
