Chinese FM tells Blinken U.S. adheres to wrong perception of China

Xinhua) 10:21, July 29, 2024

VIENTIANE, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that the United States adheres to the wrong perception of China and always mirrors China with its own hegemonic logic.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that China is not the United States, nor does it want to be. China does not seek hegemony or power politics, and it has the best record on peace and security as a major country in the world.

Wang said that the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the CPC adopted a major decision to further comprehensively deepen reform and promote Chinese-style modernization and China will stay true to its original aspiration and stay focused on pursuing happiness for the Chinese people and rejuvenation for the nation.

China will stay committed to the path of peaceful development and build a community with a shared future for mankind, Wang said, expressing hope that the U.S. side can understand the CPC and China's present and future from this decision.

Wang met Blinken here on the sidelines of a series of meetings of foreign ministers of southeastern and eastern Asian countries.

