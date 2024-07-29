Chinese FM calls on U.S. to return to rational, pragmatic policy toward China

July 29, 2024

VIENTIANE, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Saturday that the United States should return to a rational and pragmatic policy toward China, and both sides should make joint efforts to promote stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

