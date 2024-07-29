U.S. should stop indiscriminate unilateral sanctions, long-arm jurisdiction on Ukraine issue: Wang Yi

Xinhua) 10:16, July 29, 2024

VIENTIANE, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China's position on the Ukraine issue is candid and will continue to promote peace talks.

The United States should stop indiscriminate unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction. China opposes smear and plant evidence, does not accept pressure and blackmail, and will take resolute and forceful measures to safeguard its major interests and legitimate rights, Wang made the remarks when meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken here on Saturday.

