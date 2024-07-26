Hong Kong, Peru conclude FTA negotiations

Xinhua) July 26, 2024

HONG KONG, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Hong Kong and Peru has fully concluded negotiations on a free trade agreement (FTA), said Financial Secretary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government Paul Chan on Thursday.

The FTA will cover trade in goods and services, investment, intellectual property and other related areas, Chan addressed a reception to celebrate the 203rd anniversary of Peruvian Independence.

"A close friend afar brings a distant land near," Chan said, adding that reaching the FTA will further strengthen business and financial links between the two economies and enhance bilateral relations.

Closer collaborations are expected in areas such as trade, tourism, arts and culture, said Chan.

