China's non-financial ODI up 16.6 pct in H1

Xinhua) 16:59, July 25, 2024

BEIJING, July 25 (Xinhua) -- China's non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) increased 16.6 percent year on year to 72.62 billion U.S. dollars in the first six months of the year, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Thursday.

