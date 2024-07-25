China's top court pledges to strengthen law-based protection for private enterprises

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese courts will work to ensure law-based protection of the property rights and personality rights of private enterprises and entrepreneurs, the Supreme People's Court (SPC) said Wednesday.

The SPC has urged effective measures to prevent administrative and criminal interference in economic disputes and minimize the negative impact of lawsuits on business operations and production to the greatest extent possible.

The top court called on people's courts at various levels to help address the pressing concerns of private enterprises, especially micro, small and medium enterprises.

It also pledged efforts to combat the abuse of power, while promoting fair and reasonable judicial protection and strengthening protection for sci-tech innovation.

SPC data showed that in the first half of this year, about 1.27 million commercial cases of first instance were settled across the country, down 13.5 percent year on year.

China will improve the property rights system to ensure law-based, equitable protection of the property rights of economic entities under all forms of ownership, bolster law enforcement and justice administration to protect property rights, and prevent and rectify administrative and criminal interference in economic disputes, according to the recently-adopted resolution on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization.

