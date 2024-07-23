Former U.S. House Speaker Pelosi endorses Harris as Democratic presidential nominee

Xinhua) 09:46, July 23, 2024

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a prominent figure in the Democratic Party, on Monday endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party's presidential nominee, consolidating support for Harris following incumbent President Joe Biden's exit from the race.

"With immense pride and limitless optimism for our country's future, I endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President of the United States. My enthusiastic support for Kamala Harris for President is official, personal and political," Pelosi said in a statement posted on her personal account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Politically, make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute -- and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November," said Pelosi.

Noting that diversity is the Democratic Party's strength, the former House speaker also urged the party to unify and charge forward to "resoundingly defeat" former President Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee.

Pelosi's statement came one day after Biden announced that he is dropping out of the 2024 presidential race, after a new wave of concerns about his age and mental fitness surged following his disastrous debate performance on June 27.

After announcing his withdrawal, Biden offered his full support for nominating Harris as the Democratic presidential candidate and urged Democrats to unite to defeat Trump. Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and his wife, former U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, have also expressed their support for Harris as the party's nominee.

However, in statements released shortly after Biden's exit, Pelosi and other Democratic heavyweights such as former President Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries did not immediately endorse Harris, sparking speculation whether they want to leave their options open.

As one of Biden's staunchest allies, Pelosi's approval acts as a significant show of support for Harris. This gesture is significant as it follows a tumultuous few weeks within the Democratic Party, characterized by internal disputes.

