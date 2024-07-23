Biden abandons presidential bid amid intense inner-party pressure, endorses Harris as nominee

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Twenty-four days after a lackluster performance in a presidential debate with Republican contender Donald Trump sowed doubts about his electability within his own party, President Joe Biden announced on Sunday his bowing-out of the race.

Meanwhile, in a bid to avoid a potentially chaotic open nomination process at his party's nominating convention in four weeks, Biden endorsed his vice president, Kamala Harris, as the party's nominee.

U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris watch the Independence Day fireworks display at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, July 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

WHAT'S NEXT FOR DEMOCRATS

Biden's candidacy had been meeting with increasing opposition from within his own party. Concerns over his age, health, and debate performance led to growing calls for a new face to lead the ticket.

Senior Democratic officials and party strategists, including the Democratic leadership in Congress, were reportedly alarmed by Biden's faltering approval ratings and feared a Trump resurgence in the general election.

In a short letter to the nation on Sunday, Biden acknowledged that he had expected to be the nominee but changed his mind.

"While it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he said.

A sitting U.S. president and presumptive nominee has never withdrawn from the race this late in the election process before, thrusting the Democratic Party into uncharted waters. Meanwhile, the Republicans are consolidating their support around Trump.

Shortly after Biden's announcement, Harris said she will seek the Democratic nomination as a replacement.

"I am honored to have the president's endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination," Harris said in a statement issued by Biden's campaign.

While Biden's endorsement of Harris is likely to shut down any serious competition from other Democrats to be the nominee, some powerful figures within the party have so far stayed quiet about Harris' candidacy.

Many Democrats had quickly voiced support for Harris. As of Sunday night, the Association of State Democratic Committees, the group that supports state Democratic Parties, said in a statement that the "overwhelming majority" of state Democratic Party chairs and leaders had endorsed Harris for the presidency.

However, former U.S. President Barack Obama endorsed an open nomination process at the party's national convention in Chicago next month.

"I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges," Obama said in a statement, which did not mention Harris.

Former House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi also reportedly said days before Biden's withdrawal that an open process to choose the party's next nominee would be necessary.

Pelosi "believes even Ms. Harris would be strengthened to win the general election by going through a competitive process at the convention," The New York Times quoted sources familiar with the Pelosi's views as saying.

It remains unclear what would happen next before Democrats gather in Chicago next month. However, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison had hinted at the possibility of a mini-primary process instead of automatic coronation for Harris.

"In the coming days, the party will undertake a transparent and orderly process to move forward," Harrison said in a statement. "This process will be governed by established rules and procedures of the party. Our delegates are prepared to take seriously their responsibility in swiftly delivering a candidate to the American people.

This image provided by CNN shows U.S. President Joe Biden (R) and former President Donald Trump taking the stage at CNN's Atlanta studio for the first presidential debate of the 2024 election on June 27, 2024. (CNN/Handout via Xinhua)

WHAT'S NEXT FOR NOVEMBER ELECTION

While Harris still has to win the support of enough delegates heading into next month's Democratic National Convention to become the nominee, she is the clear favorite, at least in Republicans' eyes.

As she is poised to challenge Trump in the November election, Republicans had swiftly launched attacks on the vice president.

Shortly after Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and endorsed Harris' run, Republicans started bashing Harris, tying her to surges in migrants at the southern border and the Biden administration's handling of inflation.

Make America Great Again Inc., the main super PAC supporting Trump's 2024 campaign, immediately launched a new political advertising against Harris in key battleground states including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Arizona.

"Look what she got done: a border invasion, runaway inflation, the American Dream dead. They created this mess. They, no, Kamala, owns this failed record," the ad said.

In an interview with CNN after Biden's announcement of withdrawal, Trump said that he thinks Harris will be easier to defeat in November's election than Biden.

"Harris will be easier to beat than Joe Biden would have been," said Trump.

According to multiple surveys conducted before Biden's withdrawal, Harris had been polling almost the same as Biden against Trump.

Trump, who had officially accepted the Republican nomination at the GOP convention, leads Harris by two points, according to the latest national polling averages piled up by Decision Desk HQ and The Hill.

This photo taken on July 15, 2024 shows a scene during the Republican National Convention 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the United States. (Xinhua/Li Rui)

That is almost equivalent to Trump's 2.5-point lead over Biden.

With independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the mix, Trump boasts a 6-point lead over Harris, garnering 43 percent of support as against 37 percent for Harris, according to the polling averages.

Meanwhile, Harris' average favorability rating sits at 37.7 percent, slightly lower than Biden's 41.3 percent.

Before Biden's withdrawal, the president's age and fitness had been a sitting target of Republican attacks. At 59, Harris is more than 20 years younger than Biden, and her candidacy would neutralize a critical argument Republicans planned to use against the incumbent.

According to The New York Times, Erin Wilson, Harris's deputy chief of staff, informed the group Win With Black Women that from now on, Harris intends to highlight Trump's age and fitness as key issues in the campaign.

