Chinese FM hopes U.S. business community to contribute to bilateral ties

Xinhua) 09:18, July 23, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with a delegation led by Raj Subramaniam, board chair of the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC), in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with a delegation led by Raj Subramaniam, board chair of the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) in Beijing on Monday, voicing the hope that the U.S. business community will make new contributions to the development of China-U.S. relations.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that the just-concluded third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee is an important meeting that attracts worldwide attention with historic significance.

"You are the first delegation from the U.S. business community to visit China after the plenum. You can feel the new atmosphere of China's further deepening reform in an all-round way from the first time," Wang said.

He expressed the hope that the U.S. business community will continue to work hand in hand with China to not only achieve greater development for itself but also make new contributions to the development of China-U.S. relations and the friendship between the two peoples.

Wang said it is hoped that the USCBC and its member companies will make full use of their connections and influence to present an accurate, multi-dimensional and comprehensive picture of China, and make more objective, positive and rational voices to promote a correct understanding of China in the United States, stop the repression of China's economy, trade and technology, and effectively resolve the obstacles that hinder people-to-people and cultural exchanges to promote the steady and sound development of China-U.S. relations.

The U.S. delegation said that the plenum is expected to stimulate a new round of economic reform, further opening up in China, and attract more sustainable foreign investment.

They said the U.S. business community is confident in continuing to deepen its cooperation with China and looks forward to further deepening bilateral cooperation in fields such as economy, trade, investment, green development, health, education and people-to-people exchanges.

The U.S. business community is committed to building a strong, balanced U.S.-China relationship, they said, noting that the USCBC is willing to actively exert its influence and role and act as a stabilizing force for developing U.S.-China relations.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with a delegation led by Raj Subramaniam, board chair of the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC), in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)