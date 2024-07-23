Guangdong carbon market closes lower
GUANGZHOU, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Carbon emissions allowances closed at 47.99 yuan (about 6.6 U.S. dollars) per tonne on Monday, 7.68 percent down from Friday at Guangzhou Emissions Exchange, the largest local carbon market in China.
A total of 21,558 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Monday with a turnover of 1.05 million yuan.
The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.
Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded 227.39 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of 6.56 billion yuan.
Photos
Related Stories
- China advances carbon-sink trading to accelerate green transition
- Launching ceremony of forestry carbon-sink trading system of Heilongjiang held in Harbin
- Chinese national park transacts tropical rainforest carbon-sink trading
- Chinese scientists design new cooling material for buildings to reduce carbon emissions
- CRRC releases world's first report on carbon footprint of pure electric locomotives
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.