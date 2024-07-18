Launching ceremony of forestry carbon-sink trading system of Heilongjiang held in Harbin

Xinhua) 09:52, July 18, 2024

This photo taken on July 17, 2024 shows a launching ceremony of forestry carbon-sink trading of Heilongjiang Province in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. A launching ceremony of a forestry carbon-sink trading system of Heilongjiang Province was held here on Wednesday. Data from the Heilongjiang Forestry and Grassland Administration shows that the carbon storage of forestry in Heilongjiang, a major forestry province in China, is about 5.7 billion tonnes. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on July 17, 2024 shows a launching ceremony of forestry carbon-sink trading of Heilongjiang Province in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. A launching ceremony of a forestry carbon-sink trading system of Heilongjiang Province was held here on Wednesday. Data from the Heilongjiang Forestry and Grassland Administration shows that the carbon storage of forestry in Heilongjiang, a major forestry province in China, is about 5.7 billion tonnes. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on July 17, 2024 shows a launching ceremony of forestry carbon-sink trading of Heilongjiang Province in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. A launching ceremony of a forestry carbon-sink trading system of Heilongjiang Province was held here on Wednesday. Data from the Heilongjiang Forestry and Grassland Administration shows that the carbon storage of forestry in Heilongjiang, a major forestry province in China, is about 5.7 billion tonnes. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

This photo taken on July 17, 2024 shows a launching ceremony of forestry carbon-sink trading of Heilongjiang Province in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. A launching ceremony of a forestry carbon-sink trading system of Heilongjiang Province was held here on Wednesday. Data from the Heilongjiang Forestry and Grassland Administration shows that the carbon storage of forestry in Heilongjiang, a major forestry province in China, is about 5.7 billion tonnes. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)