More people pay to adopt agricultural products online

In recent years, a new trend called "cloud adoption" has quietly emerged. It involves paying a fee to remotely claim the rights to something. Compared to traditional models, “cloud adoption” has made strides in terms of targets, methods, marketing techniques, and the industries involved.

"I recently remotely adopted a piece of farmland. Through real-time video footage, I can monitor the growth of fruits, vegetables, and chickens cultivated there," said Li Lirong. The farmland Li mentioned is located in Haibei township, Tangshan city in north China's Hebei Province.

As the summer vacation approaches, "cloud adoption" has gained popularity.

Experts pointed out that internet platforms break down geographical barriers and facilitate remote connections and interactions between consumers and agricultural producers. This innovative approach promotes the integration and development of diverse industries.

Li's 9-year-old granddaughter, Zizi, was watching real-time video footage of the farmland Li claimed from their home in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province. On the farmland, a farmer was tending to the fruits and vegetables.

"The annual cost of remotely adopting 1 mu (1 mu is about 667 square meters) of farmland is 3,888 yuan (about $534.91)," said Li.

In March 2023, Li embarked on her cloud adoption journey using a mini program recommended by a friend. Through the platform, she has the freedom to select the size, type, and duration of her farmland adoption, while also benefiting from 24-hour video monitoring to track the development of it. Furthermore, she can communicate her requirements and preferences with the farm manager in real-time.

Over the course of the year, Li and her family have enjoyed a variety of produce from the farmland, including corn, rice, crabs, and eggs.

Li explained that the package she purchased includes a range of services such as product traceability and farming experiences. Throughout the process, she can receive 300 kilograms of rice, 5 kilograms of crabs, 5 kilograms of cornmeal, 5 kilograms of eggs, and one rooster, among other food items.

"Cloud adoption" has revolutionized the consumer experience and enabled the integration and development of diverse industries.

Zhang Qingyun, a resident of Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, has embraced this trend by adopting a chicken from a farm located near a scenic area.

By paying an annual fee of 199 yuan (about $27.40), Zhang receives 100 eggs and, at the end of the service, a rooster weighing between 1.5 and 2.5 kilograms.

The "cloud adoption" platforms provide a wide range of options, including not only vegetables and fruits, and animals such as chickens, ducks, cows, and sheep, but also intangible products like adopting ancient trees, historic houses, and marine life for conservation purposes.

For instance, some young people choose to adopt thousand-year-old trees in nature reserves, finding solace from the tree basking in the sun as the adopters navigate their own personal challenges. Others come together to adopt dolphins, preferring to observe the animals swimming freely in the ocean.

