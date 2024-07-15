China to promote efficient operation of patent open license system

July 15, 2024

BEIJING, July 15 (Xinhua) -- China will comprehensively promote the efficient operation of the patent open license system, according to a notice issued by China's National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA).

Modes and channels of patent transformation and application will also be broadened, according to the notice.

The notice calls for collaborative efforts to operate the patent open license system, by guiding patentees to standardize their filing of open license declarations and reasonably estimate the license fees.

It also demands to strengthen the sharing of patent open license declaration information, to promote the connection between supply and demand for patents, and to give full play to the roles of all parties in the sector.

The patent open license is a special patent license designed to promote the efficiency of patent transformation and application. It will help facilitate the transformation of sci-tech achievements into new quality productive forces, said the notice.

In accordance with the patent open license system, the patentee can voluntarily submit a patent opening license statement and specify the license fee, and the patent management authority will publicize the information. Then, any entity or individual can obtain a license to use the patent by notifying the patentee in written form and paying for the fee, according to the CNIPA.

The number of valid invention patents in China had exceeded 4.99 million by the end of 2023, statistics from the CNIPA revealed.

